Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: The MARVAC Detroit RV & Camping Show Returns to Suburban Collection Showplace - February 2-6, 2022

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / RV and camping enthusiasts rejoice! The Detroit RV & Camping Show is back and better than ever. Featuring more than 300 RV and camping units, the 56th Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show returns to Suburban Collection Showplace, February 2-6, 2022.

"We're excited to bring the Detroit RV & Camping Show back! It's time to start planning for your summer RV and camping getaway and the 56th Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show is the perfect place to get started," commented John Lindley, President and CEO of the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds. "The show brings together the latest in RVs and experts who can work with attendees to determine the best unit for their lifestyle, on-site financing, campground information, educational seminars and more throughout the weekend!"

The 56th Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show will showcase the latest trends, technology, and travel. From folding campers to motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheel trailers and a park model, ranging in price from $6,995 to more than $400,000, there is something for everyone. RV experts will be available to answer questions and talk about what's new. Special discounts, show pricing, and manufacturer rebates will be available, as well as on-site RV financing.

Show attendees can also visit exhibitors to pick up the perfect part or accessory, or talk travel and outdoor experiences with campgrounds. The 2022 Michigan RV and Campgrounds Directory will also be available at the show.

Throughout the weekend, show attendees will have the opportunity to take in one of the many educational seminars. Learn how to Choose the Proper Fifth Wheel Hitch for Your Truck, about Towable RV Suspension Upgrades, to tips and advice on how to make the most of a campground stay with Campground 101. Catch Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman from Under the Radar Michigan, on Sunday, February 6 at 1pm and 3pm, as they recount many trips crisscrossing Michigan in an RV, their favorite spots and more!

The 56th Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show takes place February 2-6, 2022, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Weekdays 2-9pm, Saturday 11am-9pm, and Sunday 11am-6pm. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $12; senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $11; and children 12 and under get in free! Parking is not included in show admission. Coupons, for $1 off adult or senior admission, are available at MARVAC.org and on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram. Skip the line and purchase tickets in advance.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit MARVAC.org.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism.

SOURCE: Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds

