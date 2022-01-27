Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2022) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada. The Prospectus was filed to provide the Company with financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets to pursue its growth initiatives. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Once a receipt for the final Prospectus is received from the applicable securities regulators, the final Prospectus will be valid for a 25-month period during which time the Company will be permitted to offer up to $25 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities, or any combination thereof, including in the form of units (collectively, the "Securities").

If any Securities are offered under the Prospectus, the terms of any such Securities and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offering would be established at the time of any offering and would be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the time of such offering and would be made available by the Company.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our web site at: www.sixthwave.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jon Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the filing of a final Prospectus and the planned use of net proceeds of any financing. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the AMIPs technology are subject to the risk that the AMIPs technology may not prove to be successful in detecting virus targets effectively or at all, uncertainty of medical product development, uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for medical applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if the patent is not granted. The Company has not yet completed development of a prototype for the product that is the subject of its patent application and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.

