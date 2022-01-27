Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom to host virtual investor day on February 14

Millicom to host virtual investor day on February 14

Luxembourg,January 27, 2021 - Registration is now open for Millicom's investor day to be held on Monday, February 14th from approximately 3:00-6:00 (Stockholm) / 2:00-5:00 (London) / 9:00-12:00 (Miami). The event will be virtual.

Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the Q&A via Zoom must register at the following link. Other livestream options will be available on Millicom's website on the day of the event.

Topics will include an update on the company strategy and ESG initiatives, including a review of our performance and operations in Guatemala and Colombia, and an update on our plans to carve-out Tigo Money and infrastructure assets, among other topics.

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)







Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications

+1-305-929-5417

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5303

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

