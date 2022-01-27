Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
München
27.01.22
08:09 Uhr
23,690 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,06024,20027.01.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2022 | 23:41
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom to host virtual investor day on February 14

Millicom to host virtual investor day on February 14

Luxembourg,January 27, 2021 - Registration is now open for Millicom's investor day to be held on Monday, February 14th from approximately 3:00-6:00 (Stockholm) / 2:00-5:00 (London) / 9:00-12:00 (Miami). The event will be virtual.

Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the Q&A via Zoom must register at the following link. Other livestream options will be available on Millicom's website on the day of the event.

Topics will include an update on the company strategy and ESG initiatives, including a review of our performance and operations in Guatemala and Colombia, and an update on our plans to carve-out Tigo Money and infrastructure assets, among other topics.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Press Release_Millicom to host virtual Investor Day on February 14_012722 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9c7b197a-4064-4a3b-ac39-9f6e3066e641)

MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.