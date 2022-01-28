Hamilton Global Opportunities plc completes its second capital raising following continued support from qualified European investors by way of private placement

Proceeds of the issue primarily intended to strengthen Hamilton Global Opportunities' investment capabilities, following the listing on Euronext Growth Paris in April 2021 to provide investors with access to the return on investment of growth equity

Favourable timing to support continued active investment in high growth, Tech, Fintech, and Medtech companies in the US and Israel

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) announces that on the 27 January it successfully raised €4.5 million from European investors at a price of €49 per share which is in line with the closing price on 26 January 2022.

These new resources strengthen the investment capacity of the listed vehicle Hamilton Global Opportunities plc to accelerate the deployment of its strategic investments in late growth stage companies in the US and Israel.

This capital raising comes after several successful strategic investments in 2021. In July 2021, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc invested $3 million in Exos Financial, which is developing a data-driven platform offering a full range of innovative services to meet the needs of the investment banking industry. In October 2021, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced a $3 million investment in Miami International Holdings, Inc, a leading US multi-platform exchange operator.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc, declared:"We are very pleased with the success of this capital raising which will allow us to accelerate the deployment of our investment strategy, at an ideal time when many transaction opportunities should arise. This transaction reflects the success of our listing strategy to increase access to regular sources of funding in order to progressively expand our portfolio while strictly adhering to a clearly defined and proven business process. We therefore reiterate our confidence for the year 2022, which should benefit from a favourable transaction dynamic allowing us to capture sustainable value creation alongside innovative growth companies.

Main terms of the operation

A total number of 91,835 new ordinary shares, with a nominal value of 0.0001 euro per share, were issued to qualified investors in accordance with resolution of the Company's Shareholders' Meeting held on 19th April 2021. The new shares were issued by decision of the Board of Directors on 25 January 2022 to implement the delegation of authority granted to it by the Company's General Meeting dated 19 April 2021.

The new shares are fungible with the existing shares and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext growth market under the same ISIN code GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO. The settlement and delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on Euronext Growth is expected to take place on the 01 February 2022.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 1.4 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council meeting of June 14, 2017, the offering did not and will not require a prospectus to be submitted for approval to the French financial markets' authority.

The Company's share capital will consist of 410,399 shares once settlement-delivery is complete.

Post-operation capital structure

Pre-operation Post operation Number of

shares Number of

voting

rights % of capital Number of

shares Number of

voting

rights % of capital Gustavo PERROTTA 88,571 88,571 27.8% 88,571 88,571 21.6% Sir Peter MIDDLETON 2,500 2,500 0.8% 2,500 2,500 0.6% Bianca COSTANZA GRANARA 2,500 2,500 0.8% 2,500 2,500 0.6% Institutional investors Free-float 224,993 224,993 70.6% 316,828 316,828 77.2% TOTAL 318,564 318,564 100.0% 410,399 410,399 100.0%

Risk factors

The reader's attention is drawn on the risk factors relating to the Company and its business, presented in Section 3 "Risk Factors" of Part 1 of the Company's information document. The occurrence of some or all of those risks could have an adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, development or prospects.

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

