- (PLX AI) - Electrolux Q4 revenue SEK 35,372 million vs. estimate SEK 32,900 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 2.09 vs. estimate SEK 3.66 (consensus likely doesn't include U.S. tariff arbitration costs)
- • Q4 net income SEK 596 million vs. estimate SEK 1,036 million
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 882 million, after costs of SEK 727 million in U.S. tariff case
- • Electrolux says 2022 price is estimated to fully offset cost inflation
- • Electrolux says implementing further price increases in early 2022
- • Electrolux expects price to only partly offset cost inflation in the first quarter
