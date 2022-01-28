- (PLX AI) - Cloetta Q4 sales SEK 1,662 million vs. estimate SEK 1,630 million.
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 157 million vs. estimate SEK 188 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 147 million
Cloetta Q4 Adjusted EBIT SEK 157 Million vs. Estimate SEK 188 Million
(PLX AI) - Cloetta Q4 sales SEK 1,662 million vs. estimate SEK 1,630 million.• Q4 EBIT SEK 157 million vs. estimate SEK 188 million• Q4 net income SEK 147 million
