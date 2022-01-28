- (PLX AI) - SCA FY sales SEK 18,822 million vs. estimate SEK 19,100 million.
- • FY EBIT SEK 7,634 million vs. estimate SEK 7,250 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|15,470
|15,765
|08:34
|15,515
|15,745
|08:34
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|SCA FY EBITDA SEK 9,109 Million vs. Estimate SEK 8,700 Million
|(PLX AI) - SCA FY sales SEK 18,822 million vs. estimate SEK 19,100 million.• FY EBIT SEK 7,634 million vs. estimate SEK 7,250 million
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|Svenska Cellulosa: SCA: Year-end Report 2021
|Do
|SCA opens Tilbury terminal in the UK
|11.01.
|Svenska Cellulosa: SCA's Christmas gifts to Cancer Research Foundation, vaccine and support to the youth
|28.12.21
|Svenska Cellulosa: Invitation to SCA's Q4 2021 press conference January 28, 2022, 10:00 CET
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB
|15,550
|+1,11 %