- (PLX AI) - H&M Q4 EBIT margin 11%.
- • Q4 net income SEK 4,621 million vs. estimate SEK 4,085 million
- • Q4 gross margin 55.2% vs. estimate 53.4%
- • For the period 1 December 2021 to 31 January 2022 sales in local currencies are expected to increase by 20 percent compared with the same period last year
- • The period was negatively affected by the latest wave of the pandemic and its consequences in many of the group's larger markets
- • The group's target to increase sales by 10-15 percent per year with continued high profitability remains a long-term target
