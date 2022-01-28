Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Tradegate
28.01.22
08:46 Uhr
22,995 Euro
+0,130
+0,57 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL PLC A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,85022,97008:46
22,90522,99508:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENLINK MIDSTREAM
ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC6,916-1,00 %
NET ZERO RENEWABLE ENERGY INC0,092+2,23 %
SHELL PLC A22,995+0,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.