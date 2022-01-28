Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
28.01.22
08:04 Uhr
6,035 Euro
+0,215
+3,69 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0256,15509:29
PR Newswire
28.01.2022 | 09:16
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in Caverion's Group Management Board

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 28 January 2022 at 10.00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Deputy CEO Thomas Hietto has resigned. Group Management Board member Kari Sundbäck, responsible for Strategy, Marketing & Communications and Supply Operations, will assume interim responsibility for Services as well as Sustainability & Smart City Solutions on top of his current role. These changes will be effective as of today.

Thomas Hietto, responsible for Services, Sustainability & Smart City Solutions, has acted in Caverion's Group Management Board since July 2017. He has led various functions and businesses throughout the years, with the focus being on smart technology and Services business. During this time, Caverion has started the focused growth in smart technologies and digital solutions and has improved its Services performance.

"We want to thank Thomas for his valuable contribution to Caverion's key strategic focus areas, such as growing our Services business over the past years. His industry expertise has strengthened our smart technology and digital solutions business. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," says Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO of Caverion Corporation.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

For further information:

Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO; please contact Milena Hæggström for External Communications

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/change-in-caverion-s-group-management-board,c3493866

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3493866/1526473.pdf

Release

CAVERION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.