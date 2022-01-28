- (PLX AI) - Volvo shares fell 3% in early trading amid concerns cost inflation is hitting margins even as the truck maker posted fourth-quarter revenues much higher than anticipated.
- • Orders were also above consensus, but EBIT margins of 9.8% were below expectations
- • Volvo posted lower realized margins despite very good deliveries, Carnegie said
- • Continued supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures may be negatively received by the market, Carnegie said
- • Q4 was solid overall and particularly on cash generation, but it might not fully satisfy the market today because of weaker-than-expected margins, SEB said
- • While orders were clearly stronger than expected, it's unclear how much of this extra volume can be added to 2022 given the constrained supply chain: SEB
