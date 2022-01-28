- (PLX AI) - Stora Enso shares climbed nearly 6% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates.
- • New guidance for this year was also better than expected
- • Stora Enso Q4 sales EUR 2,719 million vs. estimate EUR 2,530 million, while operational EBIT EUR 426 million vs. estimate EUR 358 million
- • The company sees 2022 operational EBIT in line with 2021, which is 10% above consensus
- • NOTE: Danske double upgraded Stora Enso to buy from sell three days ago, which already pushed up shares then
