The deadline to submit bids is March 1 and the offered capacity is 1,107.7 MW instead of the originally planned 617 MW. The ceiling price has been set at €0.0557 per kWh.From pv magazine Germany Last summer, the German government coalition decided to increase the capacity of the solar tenders planned for 2022 from 1.9 to 6 GW and, shortly before Christmas, the European Commission approved this plan. The Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has now launched the first tender for ground-mounted solar plants with an output of between 750 kW and 20 MW. The deadline to submit bids is March 1 and ...

