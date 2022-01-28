Act-On Software: Research shows that over 50% of marketers aren't getting what they need from their marketing automation platform

London, Jan. 28, 2022, the leading growth marketing provider, shows some major shifts in the attitudes of marketing teams as they start to gear up to face the post-COVID business environment.

The research - which surveyed more than 800 marketing professionals - reveals what is most important to today's marketers as they size up one of their most valuable tools: their marketing automation platform. It was found that ease of implementation and use, followed by reporting and analytics capabilities, are top of the list with 40% and 29% of respondents respectively. However, customer support was deemed to be an important factor for 95% of respondents. Interestingly, cost of ownership was least important, which highlights the incredible value that can be generated from implementing an effective marketing automation process, or moreover the marketing spend that is wasted when one isn't in place.

Kate Johnson, Act-On's CEO, comments, "In today's increasingly complex and layered digital world, marketers need to be able to easily implement and execute on sophisticated data-driven and multichannel initiatives. Marketing automation providers, therefore, must continually adapt to meet customer expectations - with 'ease of use' always top of mind. New, more intricate capabilities and integrations have to roll out as part of a simple UX in order for users to get maximum value."

Another key finding from the research was that almost a fifthAct-On's recent panel discussion, in which a range of experts and partners discussed this research in more detail and provided best practice advice.