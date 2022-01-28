Most of the deployed capacity comes from utility scale solar plants selected in the country's tender scheme for renewables.Russia registered a newly installed PV capacity of 233 MW last year, which means the country reached a cumulative installed solar power capacity of over 2 GW at the end of December. "This capacity matches with Russia's first incentive program started in 2014 and that is set to end in 2024," Anton Usachev, president of the Russian Solar Energy Association, told pv magazine. "Apart from grid-connected PV, off-grid solar installations totaling 17 MW were also deployed last ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...