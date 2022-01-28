- (PLX AI) - Q4 sales SEK 4,770 million vs. estimate SEK 4,987 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,185 million vs. estimate SEK 1,100 million
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 1,006 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 5.4
- • Q4 net income SEK 868 million vs. estimate SEK 825 million
- • The sale of a British forest property had a positive im-pact on profit of just over SEK 200 million, while lower wood product prices had a negative impact on profit
- • Interest in owning forest is strong and forest property prices continued to increase during the year, which increased the value of the Group's forest assets by 9% to SEK 47 billion, company says
- • The paper market has been turbulent in the autumn and although demand has decreased, market prices for 2022 have increased substantially, driven by increasing production costs
