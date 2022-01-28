First North Denmark: Impero A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 1 February 2022. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061536828 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Impero ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 18,258,901 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 393,000 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 18,651,901 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: 260,000 shares - DKK 3.30 133,000 shares - DKK 6.0 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 220761 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IMPERO ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, Tel: (+45) 31 79 90 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1039241