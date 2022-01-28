Designed by Chinese provider Mibet, the mounting structure can be used for different crop types. The system offers a tilt angle of up to 30 degrees and can host either framed or frameless solar modules.Chinese mounting system provider Mibet has developed a mounting structure for agrivoltaic projects that can be applied to different crops. The structure is claimed to ensure different light transmittance levels and enable several PV system layouts in order to meet developers' needs for different crop growth and to create the appropriate environment for different crops in a flexible way. "The main ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...