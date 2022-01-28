- (PLX AI) - Autoliv Q4 revenue USD 2,119 million vs. estimate USD 2,165 million.
- • Q4 EBIT USD 174 million vs. estimate USD 167 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 8.3% vs. estimate 7.9%
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.31 vs. estimate USD 1.17
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT USD 177 million vs. estimate USD 171 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.3 vs. estimate USD 1.2
- • Outlook FY organic growth 20% -- some analysts expected 15-17%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 9.5%
- • Autoliv sees 2022 around $950m operating cash flow
- • Shares initially jumped but then retreated, now down 3%
