Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2022 | 12:40
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

London, January 28

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

790,655UK Equity Shares
76,000Global Equity Income Shares
38,698Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
159,452Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.804113 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.177805 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.899700 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.243606 UK Equity Shares, 1.464725 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.362479 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.849037 UK Equity Shares, 0.682722 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.612916 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.526399 UK Equity Shares, 0.423284 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.619995 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 February 2022, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 20 January 2022.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 February 2022 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 8 December 2021 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-635,629UK Equity Shares
+466,335Global Equity Income Shares
+155,457Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
-144,944Managed Liquidity Shares
+213,185Deferred Shares

As at 28 January 2022, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:

76,191,115UK Equity Shares
24,846,796Global Equity Income Shares
4,173,769Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
1,492,053Managed Liquidity Shares

Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

75,555,486UK Equity Shares
25,313,131Global Equity Income Shares
4,329,226Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
1,347,109Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

155,026UK Equity Shares
542,335Global Equity Income Shares
194,155Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
14,508Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2022. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 15 February 2022.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 28 January 2022.

28 January 2022

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.