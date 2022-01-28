Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

790,655 UK Equity Shares 76,000 Global Equity Income Shares 38,698 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 159,452 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.804113 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.177805 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.899700 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.243606 UK Equity Shares, 1.464725 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.362479 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.849037 UK Equity Shares, 0.682722 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.612916 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.526399 UK Equity Shares, 0.423284 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.619995 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 February 2022, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 20 January 2022.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 February 2022 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 8 December 2021 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-635,629 UK Equity Shares +466,335 Global Equity Income Shares +155,457 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares -144,944 Managed Liquidity Shares +213,185 Deferred Shares

As at 28 January 2022, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:

76,191,115 UK Equity Shares 24,846,796 Global Equity Income Shares 4,173,769 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,492,053 Managed Liquidity Shares

Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

75,555,486 UK Equity Shares 25,313,131 Global Equity Income Shares 4,329,226 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,347,109 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

155,026 UK Equity Shares 542,335 Global Equity Income Shares 194,155 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 14,508 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2022. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 15 February 2022.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 28 January 2022.

28 January 2022

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559