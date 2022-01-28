- (PLX AI) - Caterpillar Q4 revenue USD 13,800 million.
- • Q4 operating profit margin 11.7%
- • Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share of $3.91; adjusted profit per share of $2.69
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|187,65
|187,75
|13:24
|186,50
|189,50
|13:22
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:10
|Caterpillar Q4 Results Top Estimates
|PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), a manufacturer of mining and construction equipment, reported Friday that fourth-quarter net income more than doubled to $2.12 billion or $3.91 per...
|13:04
|Caterpillar-Quartalszahlen über Erwartung gemeldet
|Der weltgrößte Baumaschinenhersteller Caterpillar hat soeben seine Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht. Sie sind so extrem wichtig für die Börse, weil Caterpillar eine Art Indikator für die US-Konjunktur...
|12:58
|Caterpillar Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
|PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came...
|12:58
|Caterpillar Stock Jumps As Construction Rebound Powers Q4 Earnings Beat
|12:53
|Caterpillar revenue beats estimates on rebound in construction demand
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CATERPILLAR INC
|189,50
|-0,50 %