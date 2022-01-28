- (PLX AI) - Colgate-Palmolive Outlook FY organic growth 3-5%
- • Outlook FY sales growth 1-4% including a low-single-digit negative impact from foreign exchange
- • On a GAAP basis, the Company expects gross profit margin expansion, increased advertising investment and double-digit earnings-per-share growth
- • On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects gross profit margin expansion, increased advertising investment and low to mid-single-digit earnings-per-share growth
