- (PLX AI) - Hexpol Q4 sales SEK 4,085 million vs. estimate SEK 4,084 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 15.4% vs. estimate 16.1%
- • Q4 net income SEK 446 million
|Hexpol Q4 Adjusted EBIT SEK 628 Million vs. Estimate SEK 657 Million
