Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH43 ISIN: SE0011090018 Ticker-Symbol: HL9C 
Tradegate
28.01.22
09:42 Uhr
45,160 Euro
+1,130
+2,57 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLMEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,00041,22014:50
41,02041,19014:50
GlobeNewswire
28.01.2022 | 13:29
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (11/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Holmen AB (Holmen)
published on January 28, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Holmen has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
scheduled for March 30, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 4.00
per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is March 31, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB, HOLMA). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1039272
HOLMEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.