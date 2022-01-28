NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (11/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Holmen AB (Holmen) published on January 28, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Holmen has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 30, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 4.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 31, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB, HOLMA). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1039272