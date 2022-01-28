Highly Accomplished Sports and Media Executive Brings Additional Industry and Strategic Expertise

Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2022) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ishwara Glassman Chrein to its board of directors, effective January 27, 2022.

"We are very excited to welcome Ishwara to our board," said Ken Hershman, CEO of Champion Gaming. "Her extensive experience in both sports media and operations will add significant strength to the strategic oversight of our Company as we continue to execute on our vision to build the most trusted destination for essential products, services and content for the sports wagering community."

Currently serving as the President of Business Operations for Chicago Fire FC, Glassman Chrein is a highly accomplished business executive with nearly 20 years of experience in sports and media. Prior to joining the Fire, she served as the Head of Sports Partnerships and Business Development at Yahoo Sports / Verizon Media, where she led relationships and negotiations with several sports leagues, broadcasters, streamers, data companies and technology companies. In addition, she oversaw gaming strategy, evaluated sports rights acquisition deals across the globe, and worked with sports technology start-ups. She began her career at McKinsey & Company and Lehman Brothers, before spending nine years at WME IMG Sports, Entertainment and Media, most recently as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sales Operations and Strategic Planning.

"I am excited to join Champion Gaming's board of directors as the Company continues its growth as a premiere sports content, data and analytics business," said Glassman Chrein. "As more states approve online betting, Champion Gaming is in a very unique position to capitalize on that movement and become more engaged with sports enthusiasts across the U.S."

Glassman Chrein graduated magna cum laude from Columbia University with a degree in economics and political science and received her Master's in International Affairs (International Finance) from the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs. She received the 2020 Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 award and is a board member of the Business of Sports School, a New York City public school with an underserved student body.

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions, and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

