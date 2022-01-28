The incentive cut will apply only for the period from February 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and will reduce the tariffs paid by the GSE to PV system operators under the Conto Energia regime, depending on the zonal energy price, with the incentive reduction being proportional to the increase in energy prices.The Italian government today introduced a new package of measures to help consumers and businesses reduce their energy bills that includes a retroactive cut on the incentives the Italian energy Agency GSE pays to the owners of PV systems exceeding 20 kW in size under the Conto Energia Program. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...