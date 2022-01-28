Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2022) - Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to delivering a diverse suite of subscription based software solutions for healthcare and other industries, is pleased to announce that its CUSIP 20177G108 is now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. Its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Pink Market in the USA under the symbol "TLOOF" (the "Listing"). The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "HELP." The Company expects the Listing to provide greater exposure, visibility and trading convenience for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and extended reach.

About Contakt World

Contakt World's mission is to develop or acquire and deliver software as a service (SaaS) that improves access to, efficiencies within, and quality of healthcare and other industries in all its forms. Contakt World's portfolio presently includes HealthCheck by Stratum which is used in over 1,000 locations, and Portum Pass https://contakt.world/portum/ . Contakt World is actively looking to broaden its software portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures. The Company is currently looking to broaden its industry scope, looking beyond healthcare, to other industries that can benefit from its current and future solutions.

Contakt World Contact

Zayn Kalyan

Interim CEO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: the Listing providing greater exposure, visibility and trading convenience for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and extended reach. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Contakt World, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. Contakt World undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

