Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2022) - Recent reports by the CBC and CTV have both exposed unethical business practices by heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) contractors in Ontario. In response, the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) would like to remind consumers about the safeguards currently in place.

"We do not and have never supported the use of high pressure or deceptive sales tactics when dealing with home or business owners," stated Sandy MacLeod, President and CEO of HRAI. "Along with other industry leaders, HRAI has worked diligently with the Government of Ontario over the past decade to refine and improve consumer protection legislation. While more can always be done, it is also important that consumers understand their rights."

The recent news reports both detailed separate events where consumers were scammed for HVAC products, costing them thousands of dollars. However, the majority of the sector, which HRAI represents, continues to uphold rigorous standards for their members. Furthermore, the Consumer Protection Act gives rights to individuals when buying anything from a salesperson that costs more than $50.

"To help consumers make the right decision, HRAI continues to offer a free online contractor locator service. All HRAI Member Contractors listed in the located are pre-screened for qualifications, and go through a regular due diligence process to maintain their membership requirements," continued MacLeod.

For consumers wanting to find a local qualified HVAC contractor, HRAI offers a free online contractor locator service. HRAI also offers tips for consumers on best practices of hiring a qualified contractor. The companies featured in both reports are not HRAI Members, and have not met the criteria to be listed.

"We will continue to advocate against all unethical sales practices that are harming consumers and our industry," concluded MacLeod.

About HRAI

HRAI, (Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada) is a non-profit national trade association that represents more than 1,150 member companies in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) industry. Our members include manufacturers, wholesalers and contractors who employ more than 50,000 people in Canada and represent an industry that delivers more than $12B annually to the Canadian economy. Visit www.hrai.ca to learn more.

