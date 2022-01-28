Furthermore, Solar manufacturer JinkoSolar was listed on Wednesday on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and Zhonghuan Semiconductor said it expects a 286% growth in profits for 2021.Solar manufacturer Longi has raised the prices of all its PV wafers via an update on the company website. G1 products, measuring 158.75-223 mm, now cost RMB5.15 (US$0.81) per piece, up 4%, and 166 mm M6 wafers are 3.9% more expensive, at RMB5.35 (US$0.84). The price of M10, 182-247 mm wafers was raised 3.7% to RMB6.38 per piece (US$1.00). This upwards trend was confirmed by Taiwanese market research company PV Infolink, ...

