Freitag, 28.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
28.01.22
14:21 Uhr
4,160 Euro
+0,100
+2,46 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
28.01.2022 | 14:37
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 28-Jan-2022 / 14:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Statement[1] of a significant fact

on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 

1. General information 
1.1. The issuer's full corporate name         "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company 
1.2. The issuer's address indicated in the uniform   628415, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul. 
state register of legal entities            Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo 1, bld. 1 
1.3. The issuer's main state registration number    1028600584540 
(OGRN) 
1.4. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN) 8602060555 
1.5. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the Bank 00155-A 
of Russia 
1.6. Website used by the issuer to disclose      http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; 
information 
                            http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
1.7. Date of the event (significant fact) about which 28.01.2022 
the statement is made 
2. Information content 
2.1. Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of 
Directors: 28 January 2022. 
2.2. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 01 February 2022. 
2.3. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 
1. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
2. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
3. On loss of effect of the Regulations on disclosure of the insider information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
3. Signature 
3.1. Director General 
    "Surgutneftegas" PJSC              ___________________ 
V.L.Bogdanov 
 
3.2. Date 28 January 2022                     STAMP

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1]This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 0 
EQS News ID:  1274283 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274283&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2022 08:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
