Surgutneftegas PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

1. General information 1.1. The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company 1.2. The issuer's address indicated in the uniform 628415, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul. state register of legal entities Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo 1, bld. 1 1.3. The issuer's main state registration number 1028600584540 (OGRN) 1.4. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN) 8602060555 1.5. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the Bank 00155-A of Russia 1.6. Website used by the issuer to disclose http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; information http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 1.7. Date of the event (significant fact) about which 28.01.2022 the statement is made 2. Information content 2.1. Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 28 January 2022. 2.2. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 01 February 2022. 2.3. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 1. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 2. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 3. On loss of effect of the Regulations on disclosure of the insider information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 28 January 2022 STAMP

This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

