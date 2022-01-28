DGAP-News: 4finance S.A.
4finance EUR 2025 bond put option notification
Given the EUR 2025 bonds are currently trading above par, the Company does not expect significant investor participation.
The put option notice and relevant forms to submit a repurchase request are available at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/bonds
For more information, please contact: investorrelations@4finance.com or Aalto Capital (manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.com / +49 89 8986777-0)
About 4finance
Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 9 countries.
Leveraging automation and data-driven insights across the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over €9 billion since inception in instalment loans, lines of credit and single payment loans.
4finance operates a portfolio of market-leading brands offering simple, useful and transparent products to millions of customers. The Group provides convenient products in a responsible way to the many consumers who are often underserved by conventional providers.
The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations in Bulgaria and Romania.
www.4finance.com
|Company:
|4finance S.A.
|8-10 Avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
