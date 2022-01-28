Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to congratulate its partner CCrest Lab for being approved by Health Canada to supply Psilocybin to the new Special Access Program that would allow patients with conditions that are not treatable by other medication to get access to Psilocybin.

Red Light Holland has successfully imported their psilocybin truffles from the Netherlands to CCrest Laboratories twice where they were tested. Red Light Holland and CCrest Laboratories have continuously demonstrated their strong commitment to the highest regulatory compliance standards.

Red Light Holland hopes to continue to provide CCrest Laboratories with a source of their naturally occurring Psilocybin truffles, that would then be made available free of charge for patients who are eligible under the Special Access Program based on compassionate need.

"The new special access program is a great first step to increase access to psilocybin responsibly in Canada and our partners, CCrest Laboratories, have done amazing work to be approved by Health Canada as a supplier," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. "As a company we want to make a positive difference in this world, which is why we'd like to offer our lab tested Truffles via CCrest Labs, free of charge, to patients who are granted Special Access in Canada."

"CCrest Labs and Red Light Holland are aiming to continue to work with the Canadian Government to ensure the success of this program, showcasing the groundbreaking naturally occurring psilocybin research we have been doing which has provided us extra knowledge on Red Light Holland's products in the Netherlands. CCrest Labs and Red Light Holland have formed a great allegiance and we are completely aligned in the 'compassionate need and free supply' approach," said Alex Grenier, CEO of Shaman Pharma and President of CCrest Laboratories. "We'd like to thank Health Canada as well for their progressive views and continued support for allowing us to get two Psilocybin import licences to ship Red Light Holland products over international borders and for approving us to supply Psilocybin to the new Special Access Program."

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

About Shaman Pharma Corp.

Shaman Pharma is an R&D incubator, strategic partner, and full-service laboratory to the global Psychedelics industry. Through its CDSA Narcotics Licence and regulatory/distribution expertise, the Company's platform is helping emerging biotech entreprises to accelerate their innovations to market. A federally registered private corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Shaman Pharma Corp. operates a growing portfolio of assets including Ccrest Laboratories and CBD Export Global. Visit www.shamanpharma.com for more information.

