Platina Systems Adds Asynchronous Replication for Ceph

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / Platina Systems, the infrastructure management provider that empowers organizations to discover the value of the private cloud, today announced the release of Platina Command Center (PCC) 2.0, which provides unified management and visibility for on-premises computing resources.

PCC 2.0 features asynchronous replication for Ceph, the most mature and proven at scale software-defined storage platform in the industry. This new capability enables enterprises to seamlessly configure cluster-to-cluster Ceph replication for active/active and disaster recovery use cases, reducing the manual work typically required in these scenarios while also improving their data reliability, fault tolerance and accessibility.

"With Platina Command Center 2.0 and Ceph, enterprises can simplify their on-premises infrastructure operations at a fraction of the cost of using public cloud storage," said Mark Yin, Platina Systems co-founder and CEO.

To further simplify on-premises infrastructure management, PCC 2.0 also integrates cross-cluster load balancing functionality with HAProxy, the leading open source software load balancer used in most Linux distributions and public cloud computing platforms.

"HAProxy support is yet another example of how Platina is taking the conveniences of the public cloud and making them just as easy to use in the private cloud," Yin said.

Additional PCC 2.0 features include:

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS support with cloud-init

improved network monitoring , with point-to-point links and multipath discovery

improved Ceph cluster monitoring

enhanced hardware, firmware and software data collection

Platina Command Center 2.0 is generally available now. Visit https://www.platinasystems.com/product/platina-command-center to learn more and request a demo.

Platina Systems is an infrastructure management company that activates the value of data by simplifying infrastructure operations at a fraction of the cost. By converging scalable compute within storage, organizations can deploy and manage systems for AI and active archives, simplify on-premises customer deployments and enable developers to focus on development and innovation instead of the operational efforts to manage clusters.

