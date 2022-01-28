Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
28.01.2022
MicroCap Rodeo: 36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Virtual Investor Conference on February 8th - 11th, 2022

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / The Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on February 8th - 11th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The virtual conference begins on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, with company presentations beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Tuesday and Wednesday (February 8th and 9th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (February 10th and 11th).

Join us for a full two days of presentations that were nominated by qualified investors as a "Best Idea." A preliminary agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Conference, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/

On Tuesday February 8th and Wednesday February 9th, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually.

Organization

Ticker

Achieve Life Sciences

ACHV

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AGRI

Alimera Sciences

ALIM

Aspira Women's Health

AWH

Assertio Holdings, Inc.

ASRT

Biolase

BIOL

Charah Solutions

CHRA

Data Storage Corporation

DTST

Duos Technologies, Inc.

DUOT

Fortress Biotech

FBIO

Genasys Inc.

GNSS

Greenbox POS

GBOX

iCAD

ICAD

Issuer Direct Corporation

ISDR

LifeMD, Inc,

LFMD

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TSXV: MDP, OTCQX: MEDXF

Milestone Scientific

MLSS

Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

NSCI

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp.

NMTC

Nova Leap Health Corp.

NLH.V

Opera

OPRA

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

PRPH

PyroGenesis Canada Inc

TSX:PYR, NASDAQ:PYR

Red Cat Propware Inc
Senstar

SNT

Stran & Company, Inc.

STRN

Tego Cyber Inc.

TGCB

TETRA Technologies

TTI

Trust Stamp

IDAI

Vicinity Motor Corp.

NASDAQ:VEV

Please contact Angie Wright via email or at 919-228-6240 if you are interested in attending or simply register here and then select companies you are interested in meeting with in a 1x1 setting.

We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences
The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685976/36-of-the-Best-Ideas-Companies-to-Present-at-the-2nd-Annual-Winter-Wonderland-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-February-8th--11th-2022

