Freitag, 28.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
WKN: A2ARCQ ISIN: SE0006504353 Ticker-Symbol: 7XW 
Frankfurt
30.11.21
08:08 Uhr
0,041 Euro
-0,002
-4,45 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.01.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Newton Nordic AB is updated (30/22)

On October 11, 2021, the shares and warrants in Newton Nordic AB (the
"Company") were given observation status with reference to proposals to divest
the Company's business operations and instead acquire Influencer Panel AB,
resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for continued
admission to trading of the Company's shares and warrants on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

On November 19, 2021, the observation status for the shares and warrants in the
Company was updated on the grounds that the Company's auditor had resigned. 

On December 30, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
a new auditor for the Company had been appointed. 

Today, January 28, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has referred a matter regarding the Company to its
disciplinary committee, with claims of non-compliance with the Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Rulebook and a request for delisting of the Company's
financial instruments. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its listed financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (NEWTON, ISIN code SE0006504353, order book
ID 105287) and warrants (NEWTON TO7, ISIN code SE0014990982, order book ID
210529) in Newton Nordic AB. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
