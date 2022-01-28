Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes) (Paris:BALYO),a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2022.

Events Date of release* 2021 Annual Results March 28, 2022 2022 Q1 Sales April 21, 2022 Annual General Meeting May 31, 2022 2022 H1 Sales July 21, 2022 2022 Half Year Results September 29, 2022 2022 Q3 Sales October 27, 2022

* the press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

ABOUT BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €21.8 million in 2021. For more information, visit https://www.balyo.com/.

