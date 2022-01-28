Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2021:
32,946 shares
- €25,338,450
In the second half of 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,587
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,950
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,339,907 shares for €108,437,185
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,171,762 shares for €111,640,972
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2021), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
64,801 shares
- €22,134,633
In the first half of 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 10,731
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,641
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,262,866 shares for €101,660,496
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,295,792 shares for €104,417,380
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
01/07/2021
11 500
100
1 033 071
10 500
85
944 964
02/07/2021
11 000
142
993 272
11 000
131
994 050
05/07/2021
10 050
96
914 687
12 500
84
1 138 823
06/07/2021
7 500
65
683 350
5 222
63
476 046
07/07/2021
14 000
112
1 281 786
16 000
130
1 466 782
08/07/2021
6 649
45
605 741
2 649
18
241 589
09/07/2021
6 250
35
569 750
12/07/2021
2 500
40
230 050
13/07/2021
6 732
41
624 124
14/07/2021
7 500
66
695 250
15/07/2021
14 500
125
1 337 836
12 200
150
1 127 205
16/07/2021
12 500
119
1 150 599
7 750
81
714 148
19/07/2021
10 000
64
905 000
20/07/2021
10 000
55
906 500
21/07/2021
8 129
110
745 392
15 000
101
1 379 400
22/07/2021
10 000
94
931 350
12 500
141
1 165 650
23/07/2021
2 500
13
234 900
2 500
25
235 000
26/07/2021
10 000
97
932 600
10 000
60
933 446
27/07/2021
10 000
110
930 057
7 500
105
698 011
28/07/2021
10 000
72
925 050
12 500
83
1 157 300
29/07/2021
10 000
76
929 188
12 500
92
1 162 752
30/07/2021
16 000
88
1 487 125
18 500
151
1 725 150
02/08/2021
10 000
80
952 650
5 315
52
508 119
03/08/2021
5 000
32
473 000
7 500
95
711 150
04/08/2021
5 430
47
517 542
9 382
68
896 645
05/08/2021
18 000
158
1 727 396
18 000
144
1 728 716
06/08/2021
10 897
110
1 043 322
10 896
116
1 044 295
09/08/2021
16 500
158
1 574 472
13 774
192
1 316 026
10/08/2021
5 000
79
476 276
7 500
91
715 500
11/08/2021
3 865
42
371 827
7 500
44
723 600
12/08/2021
6 495
79
629 502
8 995
90
872 906
13/08/2021
2 503
40
243 941
2 503
21
244 041
16/08/2021
2 500
15
243 500
2 500
18
244 000
17/08/2021
5 000
31
485 500
5 000
15
486 500
18/08/2021
7 500
48
731 200
7 500
35
732 350
19/08/2021
10 000
71
961 750
10 000
43
964 345
20/08/2021
7 500
45
722 750
7 500
41
724 200
23/08/2021
4 280
30
415 478
4 280
19
416 334
24/08/2021
4 528
40
439 270
4 528
35
439 723
25/08/2021
10 000
102
967 650
2 500
18
242 800
26/08/2021
2 500
18
239 750
7 500
68
722 650
27/08/2021
7 500
53
726 150
7 500
53
727 400
30/08/2021
5 000
31
485 600
7 500
49
730 550
31/08/2021
7 500
59
731 500
7 500
37
734 650
01/09/2021
2 500
15
242 950
2 500
17
243 200
02/09/2021
7 500
9
731 989
7 500
59
732 700
03/09/2021
10 000
56
974 550
10 000
63
975 950
06/09/2021
7 856
68
764 774
7 500
98
730 807
07/09/2021
5 202
39
508 355
7 690
58
752 576
08/09/2021
14 000
95
1 366 284
9 500
108
927 463
09/09/2021
11 250
107
1 085 175
13 750
135
1 329 625
10/09/2021
10 000
57
971 090
10 000
137
972 810
13/09/2021
10 677
157
1 042 596
5 677
56
554 879
14/09/2021
10 000
104
974 157
12 500
148
1 219 000
15/09/2021
14 250
127
1 386 720
14 250
203
1 387 548
16/09/2021
848
10
82 934
10 000
70
980 450
17/09/2021
14 152
106
1 390 303
2 500
25
248 600
20/09/2021
15 000
101
1 427 750
2 500
37
237 350
21/09/2021
16 000
98
1 517 395
14 138
62
1 342 970
22/09/2021
4 188
39
401 016
7 069
32
678 221
23/09/2021
5 000
25
483 000
5 000
51
484 100
24/09/2021
12 500
74
1 196 850
27/09/2021
10 500
153
989 534
5 600
65
530 160
28/09/2021
10 000
92
927 626
10 000
143
928 349
29/09/2021
9 500
57
891 230
12 000
71
1 128 160
30/09/2021
16 452
147
1 536 160
16 452
111
1 538 421
01/10/2021
20 000
148
1 825 290
19 835
228
1 81 1 134
04/10/2021
17 500
111
1 583 200
19 500
224
1 768 750
05/10/2021
7 528
67
678 574
12 500
111
1 131 729
06/10/2021
16 507
132
1 488 685
13 500
69
1 218 080
07/10/2021
5 050
58
458 114
7 050
53
641 301
08/10/2021
7 500
49
682 750
11/10/2021
6 200
49
554 146
6 200
45
555 036
12/10/2021
10 000
88
886 050
12 500
92
1 110 400
13/10/2021
12 500
105
1 119 150
15 000
147
1 345 350
14/10/2021
13 750
154
1 259 612
13 750
99
1 260 259
15/10/2021
10 100
98
929 494
11 500
145
1 060 334
18/10/2021
14 650
110
1 354 673
17 500
132
1 620 504
19/10/2021
2 500
9
233 000
5 000
41
467 000
20/10/2021
12 500
121
1 176 950
15 000
77
1 414 700
21/10/2021
15 000
76
1 400 800
22/10/2021
5 000
43
463 300
25/10/2021
7 500
51
696 400
7 500
75
696 750
26/10/2021
8 750
64
820 200
8 750
64
820 625
27/10/2021
5 000
20
471 000
5 000
27
471 500
28/10/2021
5 000
34
472 550
7 500
46
709 600
29/10/2021
15 000
86
1 412 800
7 500
55
707 250
01/11/2021
10 000
94
949 250
02/11/2021
18 750
243
1 808 087
19 500
147
1 882 770
03/11/2021
6 100
60
594 259
7 527
58
734 384
04/11/2021
19 500
80
1 885 703
14 735
130
1 426 805
05/11/2021
20 300
113
1 924 957
9 300
92
882 300
08/11/2021
6 500
42
616 804
17 500
160
1 662 457
09/11/2021
15 000
122
1 420 750
17 500
130
1 660 600
10/11/2021
17 500
102
1 648 549
18 500
233
1 745 351
11/11/2021
6 335
48
599 264
5 241
38
496 623
12/11/2021
5 000
41
473 266
5 000
24
474 400
15/11/2021
11 500
81
1 086 696
11 500
61
1 087 762
16/11/2021
12 500
89
1 185 800
10 000
82
949 200
17/11/2021
5 724
69
544 442
7 500
61
714 787
18/11/2021
7 500
67
726 750
7 500
53
727 562
19/11/2021
2 500
13
243 995
7 500
54
732 850
22/11/2021
5 950
44
582 496
8 005
53
790 843
23/11/2021
14 055
85
1 382 379
11 555
89
1 138 201
24/11/2021
15 000
95
1 456 613
15 000
120
1 458 300
25/11/2021
7 500
74
730 350
7 500
78
731 000
26/11/2021
7 500
89
713 046
7 500
46
714 000
29/11/2021
2 484
39
237 746
9 484
87
910 974
30/11/2021
7 000
85
672 350
10 700
71
1 028 167
01/12/2021
6 250
102
612 759
8 750
68
858 875
02/12/2021
21 500
136
2 092 033
21 000
195
2 047 012
03/12/2021
13 750
140
1 349 563
14 607
176
1 435 969
06/12/2021
4 200
35
410 207
12 500
77
1 221 360
07/12/2021
5 000
31
496 000
08/12/2021
8 500
103
851 118
9 000
57
904 147
09/12/2021
7 500
58
757 250
10/12/2021
6 500
71
653 655
1 500
20
151 500
13/12/2021
5 000
81
508 250
5 000
58
508 875
14/12/2021
15 500
165
1 565 299
6 496
53
659 300
15/12/2021
2 500
15
250 000
16/12/2021
6 300
94
634 081
6 300
94
636 658
17/12/2021
15 000
119
1 504 050
16 348
151
1 641 608
20/12/2021
7 500
52
735 550
7 500
66
737 152
21/12/2021
8 000
56
792 600
8 000
49
794 519
22/12/2021
6 250
58
620 875
8 750
50
872 600
23/12/2021
7 500
64
754 000
24/12/2021
5 000
40
507 000
2 800
15
284 765
27/12/2021
5 792
111
587 645
7 546
46
767 680
28/12/2021
5 431
93
559 715
5 431
38
560 001
29/12/2021
6 000
26
615 700
6 000
25
616 685
30/12/2021
7 500
67
774 125
2 500
17
258 625
31/12/2021
2 500
29
256 500
5 000
29
513 625
Key financial dates:
- 2021 annual results: February 10, 2022
"Quiet period1" starts January 11, 2022
- ESG Capital Markets day: March 29, 2022
- 2022 first-quarter results: May 5, 2022
"Quiet period1" starts April 5, 2022
General Meeting of Shareholders: May 25, 2022
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrandgroup.com
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
