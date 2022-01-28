Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2021:

32,946 shares

- €25,338,450

In the second half of 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,587

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,950

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,339,907 shares for €108,437,185

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,171,762 shares for €111,640,972

Recap:

At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2021), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

64,801 shares

- €22,134,633

In the first half of 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 10,731

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,641

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,262,866 shares for €101,660,496

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,295,792 shares for €104,417,380

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

Date Buy Sell Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume 01/07/2021 11 500 100 1 033 071 10 500 85 944 964 02/07/2021 11 000 142 993 272 11 000 131 994 050 05/07/2021 10 050 96 914 687 12 500 84 1 138 823 06/07/2021 7 500 65 683 350 5 222 63 476 046 07/07/2021 14 000 112 1 281 786 16 000 130 1 466 782 08/07/2021 6 649 45 605 741 2 649 18 241 589 09/07/2021 6 250 35 569 750 12/07/2021 2 500 40 230 050 13/07/2021 6 732 41 624 124 14/07/2021 7 500 66 695 250 15/07/2021 14 500 125 1 337 836 12 200 150 1 127 205 16/07/2021 12 500 119 1 150 599 7 750 81 714 148 19/07/2021 10 000 64 905 000 20/07/2021 10 000 55 906 500 21/07/2021 8 129 110 745 392 15 000 101 1 379 400 22/07/2021 10 000 94 931 350 12 500 141 1 165 650 23/07/2021 2 500 13 234 900 2 500 25 235 000 26/07/2021 10 000 97 932 600 10 000 60 933 446 27/07/2021 10 000 110 930 057 7 500 105 698 011 28/07/2021 10 000 72 925 050 12 500 83 1 157 300 29/07/2021 10 000 76 929 188 12 500 92 1 162 752 30/07/2021 16 000 88 1 487 125 18 500 151 1 725 150 02/08/2021 10 000 80 952 650 5 315 52 508 119 03/08/2021 5 000 32 473 000 7 500 95 711 150 04/08/2021 5 430 47 517 542 9 382 68 896 645 05/08/2021 18 000 158 1 727 396 18 000 144 1 728 716 06/08/2021 10 897 110 1 043 322 10 896 116 1 044 295 09/08/2021 16 500 158 1 574 472 13 774 192 1 316 026 10/08/2021 5 000 79 476 276 7 500 91 715 500 11/08/2021 3 865 42 371 827 7 500 44 723 600 12/08/2021 6 495 79 629 502 8 995 90 872 906 13/08/2021 2 503 40 243 941 2 503 21 244 041 16/08/2021 2 500 15 243 500 2 500 18 244 000 17/08/2021 5 000 31 485 500 5 000 15 486 500 18/08/2021 7 500 48 731 200 7 500 35 732 350 19/08/2021 10 000 71 961 750 10 000 43 964 345 20/08/2021 7 500 45 722 750 7 500 41 724 200 23/08/2021 4 280 30 415 478 4 280 19 416 334 24/08/2021 4 528 40 439 270 4 528 35 439 723 25/08/2021 10 000 102 967 650 2 500 18 242 800 26/08/2021 2 500 18 239 750 7 500 68 722 650 27/08/2021 7 500 53 726 150 7 500 53 727 400 30/08/2021 5 000 31 485 600 7 500 49 730 550 31/08/2021 7 500 59 731 500 7 500 37 734 650 01/09/2021 2 500 15 242 950 2 500 17 243 200 02/09/2021 7 500 9 731 989 7 500 59 732 700 03/09/2021 10 000 56 974 550 10 000 63 975 950 06/09/2021 7 856 68 764 774 7 500 98 730 807 07/09/2021 5 202 39 508 355 7 690 58 752 576 08/09/2021 14 000 95 1 366 284 9 500 108 927 463 09/09/2021 11 250 107 1 085 175 13 750 135 1 329 625 10/09/2021 10 000 57 971 090 10 000 137 972 810 13/09/2021 10 677 157 1 042 596 5 677 56 554 879 14/09/2021 10 000 104 974 157 12 500 148 1 219 000 15/09/2021 14 250 127 1 386 720 14 250 203 1 387 548 16/09/2021 848 10 82 934 10 000 70 980 450 17/09/2021 14 152 106 1 390 303 2 500 25 248 600 20/09/2021 15 000 101 1 427 750 2 500 37 237 350 21/09/2021 16 000 98 1 517 395 14 138 62 1 342 970 22/09/2021 4 188 39 401 016 7 069 32 678 221 23/09/2021 5 000 25 483 000 5 000 51 484 100 24/09/2021 12 500 74 1 196 850 27/09/2021 10 500 153 989 534 5 600 65 530 160 28/09/2021 10 000 92 927 626 10 000 143 928 349 29/09/2021 9 500 57 891 230 12 000 71 1 128 160 30/09/2021 16 452 147 1 536 160 16 452 111 1 538 421 01/10/2021 20 000 148 1 825 290 19 835 228 1 81 1 134 04/10/2021 17 500 111 1 583 200 19 500 224 1 768 750 05/10/2021 7 528 67 678 574 12 500 111 1 131 729 06/10/2021 16 507 132 1 488 685 13 500 69 1 218 080 07/10/2021 5 050 58 458 114 7 050 53 641 301 08/10/2021 7 500 49 682 750 11/10/2021 6 200 49 554 146 6 200 45 555 036 12/10/2021 10 000 88 886 050 12 500 92 1 110 400 13/10/2021 12 500 105 1 119 150 15 000 147 1 345 350 14/10/2021 13 750 154 1 259 612 13 750 99 1 260 259 15/10/2021 10 100 98 929 494 11 500 145 1 060 334 18/10/2021 14 650 110 1 354 673 17 500 132 1 620 504 19/10/2021 2 500 9 233 000 5 000 41 467 000 20/10/2021 12 500 121 1 176 950 15 000 77 1 414 700 21/10/2021 15 000 76 1 400 800 22/10/2021 5 000 43 463 300 25/10/2021 7 500 51 696 400 7 500 75 696 750 26/10/2021 8 750 64 820 200 8 750 64 820 625 27/10/2021 5 000 20 471 000 5 000 27 471 500 28/10/2021 5 000 34 472 550 7 500 46 709 600 29/10/2021 15 000 86 1 412 800 7 500 55 707 250 01/11/2021 10 000 94 949 250 02/11/2021 18 750 243 1 808 087 19 500 147 1 882 770 03/11/2021 6 100 60 594 259 7 527 58 734 384 04/11/2021 19 500 80 1 885 703 14 735 130 1 426 805 05/11/2021 20 300 113 1 924 957 9 300 92 882 300 08/11/2021 6 500 42 616 804 17 500 160 1 662 457 09/11/2021 15 000 122 1 420 750 17 500 130 1 660 600 10/11/2021 17 500 102 1 648 549 18 500 233 1 745 351 11/11/2021 6 335 48 599 264 5 241 38 496 623 12/11/2021 5 000 41 473 266 5 000 24 474 400 15/11/2021 11 500 81 1 086 696 11 500 61 1 087 762 16/11/2021 12 500 89 1 185 800 10 000 82 949 200 17/11/2021 5 724 69 544 442 7 500 61 714 787 18/11/2021 7 500 67 726 750 7 500 53 727 562 19/11/2021 2 500 13 243 995 7 500 54 732 850 22/11/2021 5 950 44 582 496 8 005 53 790 843 23/11/2021 14 055 85 1 382 379 11 555 89 1 138 201 24/11/2021 15 000 95 1 456 613 15 000 120 1 458 300 25/11/2021 7 500 74 730 350 7 500 78 731 000 26/11/2021 7 500 89 713 046 7 500 46 714 000 29/11/2021 2 484 39 237 746 9 484 87 910 974 30/11/2021 7 000 85 672 350 10 700 71 1 028 167 01/12/2021 6 250 102 612 759 8 750 68 858 875 02/12/2021 21 500 136 2 092 033 21 000 195 2 047 012 03/12/2021 13 750 140 1 349 563 14 607 176 1 435 969 06/12/2021 4 200 35 410 207 12 500 77 1 221 360 07/12/2021 5 000 31 496 000 08/12/2021 8 500 103 851 118 9 000 57 904 147 09/12/2021 7 500 58 757 250 10/12/2021 6 500 71 653 655 1 500 20 151 500 13/12/2021 5 000 81 508 250 5 000 58 508 875 14/12/2021 15 500 165 1 565 299 6 496 53 659 300 15/12/2021 2 500 15 250 000 16/12/2021 6 300 94 634 081 6 300 94 636 658 17/12/2021 15 000 119 1 504 050 16 348 151 1 641 608 20/12/2021 7 500 52 735 550 7 500 66 737 152 21/12/2021 8 000 56 792 600 8 000 49 794 519 22/12/2021 6 250 58 620 875 8 750 50 872 600 23/12/2021 7 500 64 754 000 24/12/2021 5 000 40 507 000 2 800 15 284 765 27/12/2021 5 792 111 587 645 7 546 46 767 680 28/12/2021 5 431 93 559 715 5 431 38 560 001 29/12/2021 6 000 26 615 700 6 000 25 616 685 30/12/2021 7 500 67 774 125 2 500 17 258 625 31/12/2021 2 500 29 256 500 5 000 29 513 625

Key financial dates:

2021 annual results: February 10, 2022

"Quiet period 1 " starts January 11, 2022

"Quiet period " starts January 11, 2022 ESG Capital Markets day: March 29, 2022

2022 first-quarter results: May 5, 2022

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 5, 2022

"Quiet period " starts April 5, 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 25, 2022

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

