Following the agreement signed on December 13, 2021 ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL) (Paris:IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics, is announcing today the completion of the acquisition of 100% of Colisweb, French specialist in the organization of last mile delivery by appointment.

Created in 2013, Colisweb offers a unique, multi-channel software solution that offers an optimized interface between the retailer, the carrier and the end consumer. Thanks to this solution, Colisweb organizes last mile delivery by appointment on D or D 1, on 2-hour slots, for shipments up to 1,800 kg with the possibility of assembly services, commissioning, or take back packaging and old equipment.

With the acquisition of Colisweb, ID Logistics is strengthening its service offering to retailers and e-merchants by acquiring a last mile delivery platform, a critical step in the supply chain, especially for large or bulky packages.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, thanks the ID Logistics teams and his advisors Hogan Lovells in France for the corporate M&A (Jean-Marc Franceschi, Arnaud Deparday), 8Advisory for the financial due diligences (Stéphane Vanbergue, Pierre-David Forterre, Charles Frassaint) and the tax due diligences (Guillaume Rembry, Hubert Christophe, Jérémy Costa), and Gowling for the legal due diligences (Barbara Jouffa, Céline Bey).

ID Logistics managed by Eric Hémar is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 350 sites across 17 countries, representing nearly 7.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 25,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

