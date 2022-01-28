Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2022) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, announced today that it has implemented a restricted share unit award plan (the "RSU Plan"). The following is a summary of the material provisions of the RSU Plan. It is not a comprehensive discussion of all of the terms and conditions of the RSU Plan and it is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the RSU Plan, a copy of which can be accessed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are advised to review the full text of the RSU Plan to fully understand all terms and conditions of the RSU Plan.

Adoption of RSU Plan

In order to further align the interests of the Company's officers, directors, employees, and consultants with those of the shareholders of the Company, the board of directors the Company (the "Board") have approved the implementation of the RSU Plan effective January 24, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). Under the RSU Plan, Eligible Persons (as such term is defined in the RSU Plan) may at the discretion of the Compensation Committee (as such term is defined in the RSU Plan), if so constituted, be allocated a number of restricted share units ("RSU") as the Compensation Committee deems appropriate, with such vesting provisions to be determined by the Compensation Committee, subject to a maximum vesting term of three years from the end of the calendar year in which RSUs were granted. Upon vesting, Eligible Persons shall be entitled to receive common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") from treasury to satisfy all or any portion of a vested RSU award.

The maximum number of RSUs issuable under the RSU Plan is fixed at 13,058,969 (being 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the Effective Date calculated on a non-diluted basis).

RSU Grants

In connection with implementing the RSU Plan, the Company announces that it has granted 9,300,000 RSUs to the certain Eligible Persons in accordance with the terms of the RSU Plan. Half of the RSUs granted vest immediately, with the other half vesting upon launch of the Company's products. The Common Shares underlying the RSUs are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

