Helix BioPharma Corp. Reports Voting Results and Appointment of New Board Director

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 28, 2022 (the "Meeting"). In aaccordance with section11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and the appointment of Mr. Adam Uszpolewicz to Helix's Board of Directors.

"We are very excited to have Mr. Uszpolewicz join the Company's Board of Directors", said Prof Slawomir Majewski. Mr. Uszpolewicz brings 30 years of professional experience working in varied financial services sectors, including life, health and general insurance, asset management, pensions, banking and management consulting, and has significant experience leading M&A transactions.

There were 23 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 53,429,429 common shares, representing approximately 37.5% of Helix's total issued and outstanding shares. Below is a summary of the resultsof matters voted on at the Meeting.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in Helix's management information circular dated December 17, 2021 was elected as a director of Helix for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of directors of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Slawomir Majewski 52,916,642 99.9% 911 0.1% Artur Gabor 52,917,442 99.9% 111 0.1% Krzysztof Saczek 52,917,442 99.9% 111 0.1% Adam Uszpolewicz 52,917,442 99.9% 111 0.1%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Marcum LLP was appointed auditor of Helix until the next annual meeting of shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 53,429,318 99.9% 111 0.1%

3. Equity Compensation Plan

The resolution approving all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under Helix's equity compensation plan; ratifying, confirming and approving such plan; and approving the granting by Helix of options, rights and other entitlements under such plan for a further three years until January 28, 2025 were approved by a majority of votes cast by shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the foregoing ratification, confirmation and approval with respect to the equity compensation plan as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 52,916,742 99.9% 811 0.1%

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HBP".

Investor Relations

Helix BioPharma Corp.

9120 Leslie Street, Suite 205

Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J9

Tel: 905-841-2300 x 233

Frank Michalargias, Chief Financial Officer

ir@helixbiopharma.com

SOURCE: Helix BioPharma Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/686190/Helix-BioPharma-Corp-Reports-Voting-Results-and-Appointment-of-New-Board-Director