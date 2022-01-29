Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2022) - Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. (CSE: MJEM), a North American social media and technology company, announces that it has launched its Bitcoin SV (BSV) crypto loyalty program on Mijem's community buy & sell platform. For each US$1 transacted through Mijem's platform, the loyalty program rewards users with 1 point, which can be converted to BSV for purchase of goods or services outside the app. Users selecting BSV can save their rewards via an in-app crypto wallet. There is no cap on the number of points users can accumulate.

"Gen Z university and college students are Mijem's target market, and over 50% of Gen Z believe cryptocurrencies will become widely used in the future, and about 17% of the entire cryptocurrency market is occupied by Gen Z," said Mijem CEO Phuong Dinh. "This is why Mijem is offering BSV on our community buy & sell platform. Bitcoin SV transacts quickly and inexpensively, scales easily, and is far more environmentally friendly than many other cryptos - all features that are important to Gen Z."

BSV is a growing platform with a market cap of over $2,850,000,000 as of September 2021 [1], making it among the largest cryptocurrencies on the market. BSV charges much lower transaction fees when compared to Bitcoin (BTC). The average fee per transaction is only $0.00045 versus the much higher rate of Bitcoin at $0.477 per transaction [2].

Mijem also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 931,939 shares (consisting of 93,196 Common Shares, 279,581 Class A Shares, 279,581 Class B Shares and 279,581 Class C Shares) to correct a calculation error that was made when determining the number of shares of Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. issuable on the closing of its reverse take-over transaction to holders of the $750,000 convertible promissory notes issued by Mijem Inc. in March 2021.

About Mijem Inc.

Mijem is a Canadian-based social media and technology company that provides innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z to connect and to efficiently buy, sell and trade goods and services. Mijem's patent-pending flagship technology currently permits thousands of university and college students across the United States and Canada to both connect on-line and engage in consumer-to-consumer commerce.

