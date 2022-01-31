EQS-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Relief Therapeutics Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA



31-Jan-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Relief Therapeutics Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA Geneva, Switzerland, January 31, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that at its Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on Friday, January 28, 2022, the proposed resolutions described in the EGM invitation and detailed below were approved by more than 85 percent of the represented votes. 1. Election of Michelle Lock as new member of the Board of Directors Michelle Lock, who until recently, was Senior Vice President and Head of Europe and International at Acceleron Pharma Inc, was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors, for a term of office extending until completion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting. In addition to her tenure at Acceleron, Ms. Lock has built a wealth of strategic and operational expertise from prior positions at Sage Therapeutics and over 20 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb. 2. Approval of the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2021 Annual General Meeting until the 2022 Annual General Meeting The EGM approved a maximum amount of CHF 2,500,000 (both fixed and variable compensation, including stock options and other benefits but excluding employer's share of social benefit) for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2021 Annual General Meeting until the 2022 Annual General Meeting. 3. Approval of a general revision of the Articles of Association The EGM approved a general revision of Relief's Articles of Association. The approved revised Articles of Association were enclosed in the EGM invitation which is available here https://www.relieftherapeutics.com/images/EGM-invitation-2022-EN.pdf.

ABOUT RELIEF Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100 (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Finally, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Jack Weinstein

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

