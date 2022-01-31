Anzeige
Montag, 31.01.2022
WKN: A3CS50 ISIN: BE0974386188 
Stuttgart
28.01.22
13:25 Uhr
7,140 Euro
+0,060
+0,85 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2022 | 07:05
Biotalys: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Ghent, BELGIUM, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Press release - regulated information

Biotalys NV, today announced that 46,404 new shares were issued on 24 January 2022 as a result of the exercise of warrants.

In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings (the "Belgian Act"), the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:

  • Share capital: EUR 82,044,740.55
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 30,851,955 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 30,851,955 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
    • 2,549,820 "ESOP Warrants", entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,549,820 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 1,274,910 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)
    • 1,759,241 "ESOP IV Warrants", entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 1,759,241 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

Pursuant to the Belgian Act, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.


For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head Investor Relations & Communication
T: +32

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.


Attachments

  • ENG_Biotalys Press Release Denominator - 31 January 2022_FINAL (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/567cb9d7-48ec-4b6a-8267-b5e25feb70fe)
  • NL_Biotalys Persbericht Noemer - 31 januari 2022_FINAL (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b38db43-2936-493c-883e-ed73c98d2793)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
