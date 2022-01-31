Das Instrument CRB SE0015193529 CIRCHEM AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.02.2022The instrument CRB SE0015193529 CIRCHEM AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.02.2022Das Instrument 73V US69290X1019 PDL COMMUNITY BANC. -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.02.2022The instrument 73V US69290X1019 PDL COMMUNITY BANC. -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.02.2022Das Instrument 2GW US3914161043 GREAT WESTERN BANCO.DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.02.2022The instrument 2GW US3914161043 GREAT WESTERN BANCO.DL-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.02.2022Das Instrument WBCC US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.02.2022The instrument WBCC US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.02.2022Das Instrument PVDA US85917A1007 STERLING BANCORP DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.02.2022The instrument PVDA US85917A1007 STERLING BANCORP DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.02.2022Das Instrument 0LW FR0004032746 NEOVACS NOM. EO -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.02.2022The instrument 0LW FR0004032746 NEOVACS NOM. EO -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.02.2022