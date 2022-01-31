Anzeige
Montag, 31.01.2022
GlobeNewswire
31.01.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 05/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-01-31 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.01.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC          Extraordinary    TLN  
   31.01.2022                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  24.01.2022 - Airobot Technologies AIR      Public offering   TLN  
   04.02.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.01.2022 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.01.2022 TextMagic MAGIC          Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.01.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.04.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.02.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.02.2022 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.02.2022 LITGRID LGD1L           Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.02.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.02.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.02.2022 LITGRID LGD1L           Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.02.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L          Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.02.2022 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  05.02.2022 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Extraordinary    TLN  
   11.02.2022                   General Meeting      



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
