Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 05/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-01-31 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC Extraordinary TLN 31.01.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2022 - Airobot Technologies AIR Public offering TLN 04.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2022 TextMagic MAGIC Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.02.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2022 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2022 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary TLN 11.02.2022 General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.