Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 05/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-01-31 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC Extraordinary TLN 31.01.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2022 - Airobot Technologies AIR Public offering TLN 04.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2022 TextMagic MAGIC Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.02.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2022 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2022 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary TLN 11.02.2022 General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de