Montag, 31.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Turnaround jetzt? Aktuell: TAAT Global startet Monsterprogramm!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
31.01.22
08:08 Uhr
1,234 Euro
-0,002
-0,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
31.01.2022
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

31 January 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 January 2022 it purchased a total of 295,304 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           180,000     115,304 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2460     GBP1.0380 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2180     GBP1.0180 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2367     GBP1.0300

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 742,272,291 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,333      1.2240        XDUB     12:23:20      00025771280TRDU1 
212       1.2240        XDUB     12:23:20      00025771281TRDU1 
1,449      1.2240        XDUB     12:27:20      00025771398TRDU1 
1,554      1.2240        XDUB     12:31:01      00025771466TRDU1 
1,367      1.2240        XDUB     12:34:57      00025771519TRDU1 
4,214      1.2240        XDUB     12:35:56      00025771539TRDU1 
951       1.2220        XDUB     12:40:30      00025771722TRDU1 
2,854      1.2220        XDUB     12:55:41      00025771927TRDU1 
1,451      1.2220        XDUB     12:59:36      00025771950TRDU1 
1,534      1.2200        XDUB     12:59:37      00025771956TRDU1 
1,341      1.2200        XDUB     12:59:37      00025771955TRDU1 
1,395      1.2200        XDUB     12:59:37      00025771954TRDU1 
11        1.2180        XDUB     13:14:48      00025772127TRDU1 
1,390      1.2180        XDUB     13:14:48      00025772126TRDU1 
1,135      1.2240        XDUB     13:23:58      00025772248TRDU1 
44        1.2240        XDUB     13:23:58      00025772247TRDU1 
44        1.2240        XDUB     13:23:58      00025772246TRDU1 
842       1.2240        XDUB     13:23:58      00025772245TRDU1 
89        1.2240        XDUB     13:23:58      00025772244TRDU1 
110       1.2240        XDUB     13:23:58      00025772243TRDU1 
199       1.2240        XDUB     13:23:58      00025772242TRDU1 
285       1.2240        XDUB     13:23:58      00025772241TRDU1 
768       1.2240        XDUB     13:23:58      00025772240TRDU1 
1,001      1.2240        XDUB     13:24:25      00025772253TRDU1 
36        1.2240        XDUB     13:26:20      00025772321TRDU1 
316       1.2240        XDUB     13:26:20      00025772320TRDU1 
1,237      1.2240        XDUB     13:26:21      00025772322TRDU1 
1,064      1.2260        XDUB     13:30:47      00025772345TRDU1 
1,469      1.2260        XDUB     13:31:30      00025772346TRDU1 
762       1.2260        XDUB     13:34:48      00025772395TRDU1 
61        1.2260        XDUB     13:34:48      00025772394TRDU1 
3,004      1.2280        XDUB     13:40:46      00025772484TRDU1 
1,408      1.2280        XDUB     13:42:48      00025772513TRDU1 
1,869      1.2360        XDUB     13:59:48      00025772742TRDU1 
278       1.2360        XDUB     13:59:48      00025772741TRDU1 
842       1.2360        XDUB     13:59:48      00025772740TRDU1 
296       1.2360        XDUB     13:59:48      00025772739TRDU1 
1,258      1.2360        XDUB     13:59:48      00025772738TRDU1 
1,072      1.2360        XDUB     13:59:48      00025772737TRDU1 
2,907      1.2360        XDUB     13:59:49      00025772743TRDU1 
1,360      1.2360        XDUB     14:02:43      00025772756TRDU1 
9,168      1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773067TRDU1 
1,923      1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773066TRDU1 
522       1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773065TRDU1 
123       1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773064TRDU1 
1,357      1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773063TRDU1 
174       1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773062TRDU1 
269       1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773061TRDU1 
476       1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773060TRDU1 
930       1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773059TRDU1 
1,175      1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773058TRDU1 
1,219      1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773057TRDU1 
593       1.2400        XDUB     14:34:20      00025773056TRDU1 
133       1.2400        XDUB     14:35:42      00025773103TRDU1 
1,326      1.2400        XDUB     14:35:42      00025773102TRDU1 
837       1.2400        XDUB     14:37:04      00025773161TRDU1 
598       1.2400        XDUB     14:37:04      00025773160TRDU1 
94        1.2400        XDUB     14:38:18      00025773171TRDU1 
1,369      1.2400        XDUB     14:38:18      00025773170TRDU1 
91        1.2400        XDUB     14:39:37      00025773215TRDU1 
1,127      1.2400        XDUB     14:39:37      00025773214TRDU1 
228       1.2400        XDUB     14:39:37      00025773213TRDU1 
718       1.2400        XDUB     14:41:07      00025773278TRDU1 
640       1.2400        XDUB     14:41:07      00025773277TRDU1 
87        1.2400        XDUB     14:42:25      00025773292TRDU1 
1,287      1.2400        XDUB     14:42:25      00025773289TRDU1 
457       1.2400        XDUB     14:43:46      00025773305TRDU1 
367       1.2400        XDUB     14:43:46      00025773304TRDU1 
731       1.2400        XDUB     14:44:24      00025773317TRDU1 
1,330      1.2400        XDUB     14:44:59      00025773322TRDU1 
1,330      1.2400        XDUB     14:46:38      00025773374TRDU1 
1,432      1.2400        XDUB     14:48:10      00025773423TRDU1 
1,397      1.2400        XDUB     14:49:51      00025773437TRDU1 
1,458      1.2400        XDUB     14:51:30      00025773462TRDU1 
1,204      1.2400        XDUB     14:53:18      00025773478TRDU1 
196       1.2400        XDUB     14:53:18      00025773477TRDU1 
136       1.2400        XDUB     14:53:18      00025773476TRDU1 
910       1.2400        XDUB     14:55:06      00025773514TRDU1 
326       1.2400        XDUB     14:55:06      00025773513TRDU1 
131       1.2400        XDUB     14:55:06      00025773512TRDU1 
1,502      1.2380        XDUB     14:56:38      00025773537TRDU1 
1,338      1.2380        XDUB     14:58:22      00025773550TRDU1 
1,669      1.2380        XDUB     15:40:21      00025774331TRDU1 
1,537      1.2380        XDUB     15:40:21      00025774330TRDU1 
1,971      1.2380        XDUB     15:40:21      00025774329TRDU1 
22,741      1.2400        XDUB     15:40:32      00025774339TRDU1 
1,824      1.2400        XDUB     15:40:32      00025774338TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
