DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 January 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 January 2022 it purchased a total of 295,304 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 180,000 115,304 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2460 GBP1.0380 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2180 GBP1.0180 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2367 GBP1.0300

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 742,272,291 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,333 1.2240 XDUB 12:23:20 00025771280TRDU1 212 1.2240 XDUB 12:23:20 00025771281TRDU1 1,449 1.2240 XDUB 12:27:20 00025771398TRDU1 1,554 1.2240 XDUB 12:31:01 00025771466TRDU1 1,367 1.2240 XDUB 12:34:57 00025771519TRDU1 4,214 1.2240 XDUB 12:35:56 00025771539TRDU1 951 1.2220 XDUB 12:40:30 00025771722TRDU1 2,854 1.2220 XDUB 12:55:41 00025771927TRDU1 1,451 1.2220 XDUB 12:59:36 00025771950TRDU1 1,534 1.2200 XDUB 12:59:37 00025771956TRDU1 1,341 1.2200 XDUB 12:59:37 00025771955TRDU1 1,395 1.2200 XDUB 12:59:37 00025771954TRDU1 11 1.2180 XDUB 13:14:48 00025772127TRDU1 1,390 1.2180 XDUB 13:14:48 00025772126TRDU1 1,135 1.2240 XDUB 13:23:58 00025772248TRDU1 44 1.2240 XDUB 13:23:58 00025772247TRDU1 44 1.2240 XDUB 13:23:58 00025772246TRDU1 842 1.2240 XDUB 13:23:58 00025772245TRDU1 89 1.2240 XDUB 13:23:58 00025772244TRDU1 110 1.2240 XDUB 13:23:58 00025772243TRDU1 199 1.2240 XDUB 13:23:58 00025772242TRDU1 285 1.2240 XDUB 13:23:58 00025772241TRDU1 768 1.2240 XDUB 13:23:58 00025772240TRDU1 1,001 1.2240 XDUB 13:24:25 00025772253TRDU1 36 1.2240 XDUB 13:26:20 00025772321TRDU1 316 1.2240 XDUB 13:26:20 00025772320TRDU1 1,237 1.2240 XDUB 13:26:21 00025772322TRDU1 1,064 1.2260 XDUB 13:30:47 00025772345TRDU1 1,469 1.2260 XDUB 13:31:30 00025772346TRDU1 762 1.2260 XDUB 13:34:48 00025772395TRDU1 61 1.2260 XDUB 13:34:48 00025772394TRDU1 3,004 1.2280 XDUB 13:40:46 00025772484TRDU1 1,408 1.2280 XDUB 13:42:48 00025772513TRDU1 1,869 1.2360 XDUB 13:59:48 00025772742TRDU1 278 1.2360 XDUB 13:59:48 00025772741TRDU1 842 1.2360 XDUB 13:59:48 00025772740TRDU1 296 1.2360 XDUB 13:59:48 00025772739TRDU1 1,258 1.2360 XDUB 13:59:48 00025772738TRDU1 1,072 1.2360 XDUB 13:59:48 00025772737TRDU1 2,907 1.2360 XDUB 13:59:49 00025772743TRDU1 1,360 1.2360 XDUB 14:02:43 00025772756TRDU1 9,168 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773067TRDU1 1,923 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773066TRDU1 522 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773065TRDU1 123 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773064TRDU1 1,357 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773063TRDU1 174 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773062TRDU1 269 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773061TRDU1 476 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773060TRDU1 930 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773059TRDU1 1,175 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773058TRDU1 1,219 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773057TRDU1 593 1.2400 XDUB 14:34:20 00025773056TRDU1 133 1.2400 XDUB 14:35:42 00025773103TRDU1 1,326 1.2400 XDUB 14:35:42 00025773102TRDU1 837 1.2400 XDUB 14:37:04 00025773161TRDU1 598 1.2400 XDUB 14:37:04 00025773160TRDU1 94 1.2400 XDUB 14:38:18 00025773171TRDU1 1,369 1.2400 XDUB 14:38:18 00025773170TRDU1 91 1.2400 XDUB 14:39:37 00025773215TRDU1 1,127 1.2400 XDUB 14:39:37 00025773214TRDU1 228 1.2400 XDUB 14:39:37 00025773213TRDU1 718 1.2400 XDUB 14:41:07 00025773278TRDU1 640 1.2400 XDUB 14:41:07 00025773277TRDU1 87 1.2400 XDUB 14:42:25 00025773292TRDU1 1,287 1.2400 XDUB 14:42:25 00025773289TRDU1 457 1.2400 XDUB 14:43:46 00025773305TRDU1 367 1.2400 XDUB 14:43:46 00025773304TRDU1 731 1.2400 XDUB 14:44:24 00025773317TRDU1 1,330 1.2400 XDUB 14:44:59 00025773322TRDU1 1,330 1.2400 XDUB 14:46:38 00025773374TRDU1 1,432 1.2400 XDUB 14:48:10 00025773423TRDU1 1,397 1.2400 XDUB 14:49:51 00025773437TRDU1 1,458 1.2400 XDUB 14:51:30 00025773462TRDU1 1,204 1.2400 XDUB 14:53:18 00025773478TRDU1 196 1.2400 XDUB 14:53:18 00025773477TRDU1 136 1.2400 XDUB 14:53:18 00025773476TRDU1 910 1.2400 XDUB 14:55:06 00025773514TRDU1 326 1.2400 XDUB 14:55:06 00025773513TRDU1 131 1.2400 XDUB 14:55:06 00025773512TRDU1 1,502 1.2380 XDUB 14:56:38 00025773537TRDU1 1,338 1.2380 XDUB 14:58:22 00025773550TRDU1 1,669 1.2380 XDUB 15:40:21 00025774331TRDU1 1,537 1.2380 XDUB 15:40:21 00025774330TRDU1 1,971 1.2380 XDUB 15:40:21 00025774329TRDU1 22,741 1.2400 XDUB 15:40:32 00025774339TRDU1 1,824 1.2400 XDUB 15:40:32 00025774338TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)