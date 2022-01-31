In the procurement exercise, the Italian authorities selected 49 solar projects with a capacity of less than 10 MW and 11 solar parks ranging in size from 13.2 MW to 92.4 MW. The lowest bid came in at €0.06755/kWh and was offered for a 5.9 MW solar project located in the province of Perugia, in the Italian central region of Umbria.Italian energy agency the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) allocated 974.9 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's seventh clean energy auction for projects with capacities above 1 MW. The GSE awarded 710.2 MW of solar capacity across 60 locations. Of these ...

