LocoSoco Group Plc ("LocoSoco", "LOCO" VIE:LOCO ISIN: GB00BD5BTL23), the Company that builds technology to profit from distributing sustainable products technologies and is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with MKMI General Trading ("MKMI") who distribute to over 1,500 retail outlets across supermarkets, forecourts and the convenience sector in the Middle East.

LocoSoco CEO James Perry commented,

"With the growing appetite for sustainable and ethical products by consumers and business across the globe, forming partnerships with key distributors in new markets is key to LocoSoco's growth plans. The partnership with MKMI is an exciting development as brands LocoSoco represent are gaining significant interest from retailers across the Middle East. We look forward to updating the market on this collaboration."

About LocoSoco

LocoSoco delivers products and technologies that contribute to sustainability, working with retailers, corporates, and community partners.

