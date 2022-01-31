Global bids are invited to develop a cumulative 500 MW of energy storage system facilities on a "build-own-operate" basis anywhere in India. The proposed plants can be set up ranging in sizes from 100 MW to 500 MW, with the capacity to store at least six hours of electricity -- for example, a 500 MW project with a minimum energy storage capacity of 3,000 MWh. Bidding closes on March 11.From pv magazine India NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, has invited global bids to develop interstate transmission system (ISTS) connected energy storage solutions of a cumulative ...

